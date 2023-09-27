Patch Notes for 0.11.1

0.11.1 - Post Launch Patch
Survivors,
This patch which is largely focused around bug fixes and performance, addressing the feedback we've received since the launch. There’s about 70 changes for you to sink your teeth into with the full change list at the tail end of this post. Things should be running more smoothly, as issues with CPU & GPU performance and crashes have been addressed.
Key Changes and Improvements:
- Optimization: Our game footprint is now trimmed from 150GB to a sleek 60GB.
- Stability Boost: Addressed multiple crashes to offer a more consistent gameplay.
- Visual Fixes: Gone are the days of low-poly infected, as our infected no longer look they came straight out of 2004.
- Audio Changes: Various audio-related fixes from the infected to the weapons have been deployed.
- Gameplay Refinements: We’ve taken steps to improve the gunplay, with ADS behavior being tweaked as well as infected being tweaked to more aggressively seek out their targets.
Known Issues:
- [color=red]Foliage Performance:[/color] Grass is currently really heavy on the GPU, especially when combined with shadows. This issue can very in severity in different locations in the world. We will be addressing this over the next couple of updates once we diagnose the root cause of the issue. [color=yellow]We highly recommend you set your foliage quality to low for the time being.[/color]
- [color=orange]Tree HLODs:[/color] Trees have their distance representation disabled for the time being.
- [color=orange]Naked Players are Invisible:[/color] Players not wearing any clothes are invisible, we’ll be implementing a proper culling system for the clothing for the next update.
- [color=yellow]Item Drop Bugs:[/color] Dropping certain items currently results in you no longer being able to pick them up, we will be addressing this in the next update.
- [color=yellow]Container Interaction In Multiplayer:[/color] Containers appear to have some minor issues being opened in multiplayer, it seems if you move around that you should be able to access a container.
- [color=yellow]Infected Still Too Slow:[/color] Infected have not had their movement speed updated yet, while we've improved their behavior a bit, they still need some work to form more of a threat.
Thank you for your patience, understanding, and belief in Dead Matter. Together, we'll ensure that this world we've created not only survives but thrives.
-QI Games
Full Changelist
- Remove redundant file size, bringing the total install size down from 153GB to 48GB.
- Fixed infected using extremely low poly meshes causing them to look like N64 characters.
- Fixed passengers being able to drive vehicles.
- Fixed vehicle cameras bugging out on slopes.
- Fixed issue where players were not being removed from the Pitbull simulation, causing infected to pile up on dead or disconnected players.
- Changed default spawn points to Dead Man’s Flats and Exshaw Community
- Fixed “HeaderName” showing up in the video settings.
- Fixed lighting in character creation being overblown due to external lighting leaking in.
- Fixed Inventory Preview in Character Creation not being fully visible.
- Fixed clicking “Skip Tutorial” would still ask you the next time you went to the MainMenu.
- Fixes to the weapon audio to align them with the audio found in 0.6
- Fix crashes related to the AllocateStackVT.
- Removed various glowing decals around the map.
- Added missing buildings to Pasko Lake
- Replaced some placeholder buildings in Seebe with proper equivalents.
- Replaced Unreal Engine driven overlap detection with a system specifically written for Pitbull.
- Increased infected perception radius.
- Tweaked all swimming volumes to properly match the water surface.
- Fixed swaying being inappropriately applied while aiming down sights, scopes should be more viable now as well.
- Fixed certain sound cues not playing on the weapons, removed audio filtering to bring audio closer to parity with 0.6.
- ADS behavior has been tightened up and should be less frustrating.
- Vehicle count temporarily reduced to 17 vehicles.
- You must pass
-EnableVehiclesOnDedicatedto your servers command line if you wish to experience them in multiplayer (do this at your own risk).
- You can no longer run through infected without taking damage.
- Enable IO store for more efficient level streaming.
- Temporarily removed foliage HLODs.
- Fix various crashes related to video settings.
- Removed NIS.
- You can now carry the basic med-kit in your pockets.
- Lockers should now spawn backpacks.
- Tutorial map had a cleanup pass for all of the logic in the level and should no longer contain any issues.
- Disinfectant Bottle now has the Disinfectant Tag for Crafting
- Restricted /yeet to developers only.
- Default FOV has been updated to match 0.6
- Issues related to opening the tutorial, quitting partway through and the infected being frozen have been resolved.
- Dedicated server performance has been improved, resulting in a decrease of rubber banding.
- Brush axe has had it’s materials fixed
- Settings should now properly reset to defaults.
- Melee bashing has been temporarily disabled.
- Tactical attachments have been temporarily disabled pending a new system to manage more complex weapon attachment logic.
- Voip has been mapped to V.
- Drawing your fists is now mapped to C.
- Missing emissive materials on the ceiling lights has been fixed.
- Dominion has had it’s lighting revised.
- Dominion should feel easier to navigate, with less clutter blocking the path towards important characters.
- Added Dominion’s power source to the game.
- Shift+Clicking now plays the item drop sound when quick-moving items to your inventory.
- Flashlights have had their intensity and source radius tweaked.
- Aiming down sights and reloading should now function correctly.
- Vehicle seat positions have been adjusted.
- Fix lighting in Character Creation.
- Upped nanite max nodes to prevent a buffer overflow.
- Fixed locked door in underground bunker that was causing crashes when interacted with.
- Light no longer leaks into the item icon capturing.
- Fixed a crash related to GetPlacement() accessing an invalid item.
- Fixed crashes related to the InventoryManagerComponent
- Fix crash related to the gauge system when respawning in multiplayer
- Added barriers on roads that lead to nowhere.
- Cheat commands are now restricted in singleplayer, you must manually enable cheating by executing
dm.EnableCheats 1in the console.
- Fixed infected idle audio not playing.
- Fixed missing materials on the GWagon
- Fixed infected not colliding with vehicles when being ran over.
- Rebuilt HLODs (excluding foliage).
- Removed duplicated foliage where trees would be often found inside of other trees.
- FPS and Ping Counters are back in, and can be enabled via the settings menu.
- Removed PlayCustomMap UI and SandBox folder from the AssetManager.
- Fixed up bush collision sounds.
- Fixed duplicated trees being placed ontop of one another.
- Time of day and weather should now save and load correctly.
- Added tooltip info to Knives, Hammer and Screwdriver. Fixed tag name using a crafting type.
- It should be easier to exit a vehicle if you’re a passenger or driver.
- Corrected sun angle to match the region in Alberta that the games take place in.
- Fixed issue in DMF where bullets were getting absorbed by a quest related actor.
