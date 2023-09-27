Patch Notes for 0.11.1

0.11.1 - Post Launch Patch

Survivors,

This patch which is largely focused around bug fixes and performance, addressing the feedback we've received since the launch. There’s about 70 changes for you to sink your teeth into with the full change list at the tail end of this post. Things should be running more smoothly, as issues with CPU & GPU performance and crashes have been addressed.

Key Changes and Improvements:

Optimization: Our game footprint is now trimmed from 150GB to a sleek 60GB.

Our game footprint is now trimmed from 150GB to a sleek 60GB. Stability Boost: Addressed multiple crashes to offer a more consistent gameplay.

Addressed multiple crashes to offer a more consistent gameplay. Visual Fixes: Gone are the days of low-poly infected, as our infected no longer look they came straight out of 2004.

Gone are the days of low-poly infected, as our infected no longer look they came straight out of 2004. Audio Changes: Various audio-related fixes from the infected to the weapons have been deployed.

Various audio-related fixes from the infected to the weapons have been deployed. Gameplay Refinements: We’ve taken steps to improve the gunplay, with ADS behavior being tweaked as well as infected being tweaked to more aggressively seek out their targets.

Known Issues:

[color=red]Foliage Performance:[/color] Grass is currently really heavy on the GPU, especially when combined with shadows. This issue can very in severity in different locations in the world. We will be addressing this over the next couple of updates once we diagnose the root cause of the issue. [color=yellow]We highly recommend you set your foliage quality to low for the time being.[/color]

Grass is currently really heavy on the GPU, especially when combined with shadows. This issue can very in severity in different locations in the world. We will be addressing this over the next couple of updates once we diagnose the root cause of the issue. [color=yellow]We highly recommend you set your foliage quality to low for the time being.[/color] [color=orange]Tree HLODs:[/color] Trees have their distance representation disabled for the time being.

Trees have their distance representation disabled for the time being. [color=orange]Naked Players are Invisible:[/color] Players not wearing any clothes are invisible, we’ll be implementing a proper culling system for the clothing for the next update.

Players not wearing any clothes are invisible, we’ll be implementing a proper culling system for the clothing for the next update. [color=yellow]Item Drop Bugs:[/color] Dropping certain items currently results in you no longer being able to pick them up, we will be addressing this in the next update.

Dropping certain items currently results in you no longer being able to pick them up, we will be addressing this in the next update. [color=yellow]Container Interaction In Multiplayer:[/color] Containers appear to have some minor issues being opened in multiplayer, it seems if you move around that you should be able to access a container.

Containers appear to have some minor issues being opened in multiplayer, it seems if you move around that you should be able to access a container. [color=yellow]Infected Still Too Slow:[/color] Infected have not had their movement speed updated yet, while we've improved their behavior a bit, they still need some work to form more of a threat.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and belief in Dead Matter. Together, we'll ensure that this world we've created not only survives but thrives.

-QI Games

Full Changelist