Patch Notes v1.0.4

Game Version: v1.0.4
General Updates
- Disabled Camera Panning using Mouse when in Gamepad Mode.
- Added action panel navigation from top to bottom and bottom to top using D-pad up and down respectively.
- Tiles affected by Vanguard's March will revert to original state if the unit with the passive gets incapacitated.
General Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Player was able to recruit story units.
- Fixed an issue where the game was getting stuck when returning to Bloombear woods after completing Necromancy Arc.
- Fixed an issue where class icon for Swordmaster was incorrect in Battle Rewards panel.
- Fixed an issue where the game was getting stuck in some cases while recruiting units during battle.
- Fixed an issue where Player was not able to progress after Gilfrey Caves cutscene.
- Fixed an issue where throw rock was not showing for guest ninja unit after unequipping throw shuriken.
- Fixed an issue where throw rock did not update on equipping throw shuriken for generic unit.
