Crimson Tactics: The Rise of The White Banner update for 27 September 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.4

Build 12295787

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Version: v1.0.4
General Updates
  • Disabled Camera Panning using Mouse when in Gamepad Mode.
  • Added action panel navigation from top to bottom and bottom to top using D-pad up and down respectively.
  • Tiles affected by Vanguard's March will revert to original state if the unit with the passive gets incapacitated.
General Bugfixes
  • Fixed an issue where Player was able to recruit story units.
  • Fixed an issue where the game was getting stuck when returning to Bloombear woods after completing Necromancy Arc.
  • Fixed an issue where class icon for Swordmaster was incorrect in Battle Rewards panel.
  • Fixed an issue where the game was getting stuck in some cases while recruiting units during battle.
  • Fixed an issue where Player was not able to progress after Gilfrey Caves cutscene.
  • Fixed an issue where throw rock was not showing for guest ninja unit after unequipping throw shuriken.
  • Fixed an issue where throw rock did not update on equipping throw shuriken for generic unit.

