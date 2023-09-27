1.9.9.1 Emergency fix released

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
Changelog
- Fixed the crash of the minimized window when mydock was not enabled in the previous version
- Fixed the issue that the mouse sometimes failed to activate after the previous version of myfinder was hidden
- Fixed the issue that the WSA Android app in the startup console could not be opened
- Fixed the inconsistency between CPU monitoring percentage and task manager in all previous versions of myfinder (single process occupancy is still coming and fixed)
- Fixed the previous version of the launchpad icon display error issue, preferences - about the new clear launchpad icon cache function, if there is a launchpad icon display error problem, you can use this function to reset
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of mydock right-click menu could not delete icons
- Optimize mydock process detection, the corresponding icon in mydock will disappear immediately after closing the external program window
Additional instructions
- Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are more problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is currently known that the window animation will occasionally disappear after the window animation is not displayed, and you need to reactivate the window to display, and the UWP program animation will be displayed twice
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update