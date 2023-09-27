1.9.9.1 Emergency fix released

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

Changelog

Fixed the crash of the minimized window when mydock was not enabled in the previous version

Fixed the issue that the mouse sometimes failed to activate after the previous version of myfinder was hidden

Fixed the issue that the WSA Android app in the startup console could not be opened

Fixed the inconsistency between CPU monitoring percentage and task manager in all previous versions of myfinder (single process occupancy is still coming and fixed)

Fixed the previous version of the launchpad icon display error issue, preferences - about the new clear launchpad icon cache function, if there is a launchpad icon display error problem, you can use this function to reset

function to reset Fixed the issue that the previous version of mydock right-click menu could not delete icons

Optimize mydock process detection, the corresponding icon in mydock will disappear immediately after closing the external program window

Additional instructions