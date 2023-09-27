Nautilus 3.1.0

Hey Beekeepers!
Few more fixes and tweaks, hope you’ve been enjoying all the new content so far :D
~ Ell
Balance
- Increases the radius of the lure's grab area
- Decreased the speed of some of the fish slightly
Crashes
- Fixed "variable co_core.working not set before reading it" on some quick-queen hotkey presses
- Fixed "sc_button_press unable to find instance for object index" when closing a pencil re-naming menu
- Fixed game crashing when trying to drop a fish back in deep water with right-click
Modding
- Tweaked api_slot_fill and api_slot_drain to prevent issues
- Fixed NPCs not having the correct slot position to account for the new multiplyer buttons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Prismatic Fragment item missing a tooltip
- Fixed Coral Scaffold having no lore in the bee book
- Fixed open menus not updating position & GUI after resizing the window until you move
Changed files in this update