APICO update for 27 September 2023

Nautilus 3.1.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Few more fixes and tweaks, hope you’ve been enjoying all the new content so far :D

~ Ell

Balance
  • Increases the radius of the lure's grab area
  • Decreased the speed of some of the fish slightly
Crashes
  • Fixed "variable co_core.working not set before reading it" on some quick-queen hotkey presses
  • Fixed "sc_button_press unable to find instance for object index" when closing a pencil re-naming menu
  • Fixed game crashing when trying to drop a fish back in deep water with right-click
Modding
  • Tweaked api_slot_fill and api_slot_drain to prevent issues
  • Fixed NPCs not having the correct slot position to account for the new multiplyer buttons
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Prismatic Fragment item missing a tooltip
  • Fixed Coral Scaffold having no lore in the bee book
  • Fixed open menus not updating position & GUI after resizing the window until you move

