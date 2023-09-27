Fixes and Optimizations



Modify the names and descriptions of treasure chest and blind box items. Modify the name of the Leviathan collection entry Adjust the boss’ heal interval to 240 seconds and the recovery value to 100% Improve the adventurer's mental attributes, Increase the health and attack power of ordinary monsters and elite monsters by 30%, and increase the HP of bosses by 60%. Fixed skill not summoning Falcon Hound Fixed icon display error Adjust the weight of the glazed crystal sheepskin scroll in the material blind box Adjust adventurers to obtain different adventure rewards at different world levels Lower the quality of equipment for newly arrived adventurers Bosses will drop different secret bloodline materials at different world levels.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

