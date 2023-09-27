 Skip to content

《梅花易数》 update for 27 September 2023

2023.9.27.3 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12295404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add the continue game button on the menu page

  2. Add a button to return to the main menu in the corner create role

  3. Add a stall collection tutorial (chat with Shao Song)

  4. Fix the bug where the password box at the release shop does not display passwords

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425371
  • Loading history…
