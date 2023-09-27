-
Add the continue game button on the menu page
Add a button to return to the main menu in the corner create role
Add a stall collection tutorial (chat with Shao Song)
Fix the bug where the password box at the release shop does not display passwords
《梅花易数》 update for 27 September 2023
2023.9.27.3 Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
