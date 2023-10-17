 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Silent Hope update for 17 October 2023

Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12295386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the "Base Camp Chatter" function in the Options menu, allowing the frequency of voice lines to be adjusted between "Frequent," "Moderate," and "None."
  • Fixed a bug with the Crooked Crab boss where it would remain outside the player's range on rare occasions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1960111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link