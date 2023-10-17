- Updated the "Base Camp Chatter" function in the Options menu, allowing the frequency of voice lines to be adjusted between "Frequent," "Moderate," and "None."
- Fixed a bug with the Crooked Crab boss where it would remain outside the player's range on rare occasions.
Silent Hope update for 17 October 2023
Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1960111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update