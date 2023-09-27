Korea Dynasty 0.5.6 Update

Improvements
Showroom
- You can enter the exhibition hall from the title screen.
Item
- The Sondol Book item has been added. You can get it from the boatman.
- A flower pattern three-story furniture item has been added.
- Jukgung weapon item has been added.
- Cotton Top 6 clothing item has been added.
- Cotton Bottoms 9 costume item has been added.
- Wooden carrying, stone carrying, and tree branch carrying items have been added.
- Gayageum and gayageum sheet music items have been added. Currently, you can check it out at the exhibition hall and it will be reflected in the actual game in the future.
System
- Difficulty adjustment feature (test phase) has been added for new games. The player's various recovery amounts, wild animal attack power, etc. can be adjusted.
- Dance/motion function has been added. You can use it by pressing the T key.
- Stealth & detection features have been added. If you approach slowly and attack without being detected, you can inflict high damage.
*Currently applied only to thieves among enemy NPCs and will be modified.
Animals/NPCs
- You can purchase crafting skills from some NPCs.
- A police officer who shoots bows has been added to a medium-sized castle.
- A function to swim back when the boatman NPC falls into the sea has been added.
Natural systems/artificial features
- Cultural property Yeominru has been added.
Multiplayer
- You can enjoy archery competitions between players.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where crafting stat levels were not properly reflected in the research tab of the universal workbench.
- Fixed an error where the forging mastery level did not increase properly.
- Fixed an error where the Hanyang Fortress Wall was not rendered intermittently.
- Fixed an error where rain sounds were not affected by sound settings.
