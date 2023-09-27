 Skip to content

These Doomed Isles update for 27 September 2023

0.1.39 - 27th September 2023

0.1.39 - 27th September 2023

Balance changes

  • Wonders now increase in build costs at a much lower rate and is now based on ascension level
  • “Delve” is now able to be purchased as a card during Harvest, allowing you to play it once and gain any card that has been unlocked (excluding Wonders). This was previously only gained as a reward for building Wonders. It is an expensive card to buy and to play, and its cost will increase with higher ascension levels
  • “Standing Stones” now require Gold to be built instead of Faith, as that conflicted with the benefit of building them in the first place!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a crash caused by the invasion and attackAllSides objects not finding the reference within an array (caused by enemies being destroyed whilst the object was looping through that array)
  • Fixed crash when population reached zero and the game ended in defeat

Quality of life updates

  • Updated font sprites so that Spanish characters are correctly displayed
  • You can now press F3 as a debug command to switch between the currently selected language and English

