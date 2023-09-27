0.1.39 - 27th September 2023

Wonders now increase in build costs at a much lower rate and is now based on ascension level
“Delve” is now able to be purchased as a card during Harvest, allowing you to play it once and gain any card that has been unlocked (excluding Wonders). This was previously only gained as a reward for building Wonders. It is an expensive card to buy and to play, and its cost will increase with higher ascension levels
“Standing Stones” now require Gold to be built instead of Faith, as that conflicted with the benefit of building them in the first place!
Bug fixes
Fixed a crash caused by the invasion and attackAllSides objects not finding the reference within an array (caused by enemies being destroyed whilst the object was looping through that array)
Fixed crash when population reached zero and the game ended in defeat
Quality of life updates
Updated font sprites so that Spanish characters are correctly displayed
You can now press F3 as a debug command to switch between the currently selected language and English
