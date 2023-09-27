 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 27 September 2023

Patch v1.1.13

  • Dwarves will now additionally gain +1 STA for every level
  • Added new feature: Tavern Brawl
    -- Fight against your tavern dwarves for fun
    -- Skill Tree will be applied to both teams
    -- Formations will be applied according to the individual teams

