- Dwarves will now additionally gain +1 STA for every level
- Added new feature: Tavern Brawl
-- Fight against your tavern dwarves for fun
-- Skill Tree will be applied to both teams
-- Formations will be applied according to the individual teams
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 27 September 2023
Patch v1.1.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
