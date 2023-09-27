0.7.0.0 - Arena Update

- Added 2 new arenas (Soccer, Retro)
- Added SKIP song feature (Press N)
- Loading text on Loading screen moved
- Music name desappear after 3 secs
- Changed colors of buttons in Settings
- Changed colors of buttons in Choose mode
