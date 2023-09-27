 Skip to content

PongBall update for 27 September 2023

0.7.0.0 - Arena Update

Build 12294921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new arenas (Soccer, Retro)
  • Added SKIP song feature (Press N)
  • Loading text on Loading screen moved
  • Music name desappear after 3 secs
  • Changed colors of buttons in Settings
  • Changed colors of buttons in Choose mode

