GIF and video optimizations

significantly optimized loading of GIF animations in cards, they should not cause hiccups anymore. For older/slow computers, added options to shorten GIFs or reduce their frame rate if they still cause hiccups

improvements to avoid hiccups of videos in cards after undo/redo or new game start

Ctrl+Z now properly undoes the last turn, Ctrl+Y re-does like it normally works in Windows apps (was reverse)

In this update I've added analytics to see how much which card sets, backs and backgrounds players actually use.

After 2-4 weeks, when there is enough data accumulated, I intend to remove from the game anything that either isn't used at all or used very rarely.

Any removed content I'll upload to the Discord channel, so you will still be able to download it from there if you wish.

This is needed to reduce the installation size of the game. It has got over 1.5GB after additions of new content over the last few months. It's too much and may deter some new players from installing.