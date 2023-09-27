Chapter 05 part 01 release & news

Hello dear Yakuza Kiss players!

I'm happy to announce that a new piece of the story has been finished! You can now play chapter 05 part 01. 😀

It's a short update piece, but it signifies a big change for our tiny team–our little ones are both now at daycare and I can finally work on YK during the day instead of during the... night.😅 Updates will be coming faster and faster as I get into this new groove.

Thanks so much for the support, I couldn't do this without you all!❤️