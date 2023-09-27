Update Log

Major Update: The "Easter Egg" character is now more festive!
Major Update: For the "Toad" character, each jump triggers a mini yellow explosion and increases jump height.
Improvement: The Pillow Cannon's effect has been changed to throw a hat and load 5 cannonballs, with a +50% charge speed.
Improvement: Slow-motion actions like "Butt Slam" no longer interrupt charging.
Improvement: Can't throw a hat during cannon special move.
Improvement: When using keyboard and mouse, use "Space" for confirmation and "Right Mouse Button" for cancellation.
Improvement: Increased damage for Rocket Head.
Improvement: The size of the "Ghost Shadow" is related to damage; the bigger it is, the higher the damage.
Improvement: After Bing gets hit, stepping on someone will directly put them in a lying down state.
Improvement: Added an encyclopedia button to the Treasure Pavilion and Swap Fun panels.
Improvement: In the Treasure Pavilion, Tavern, and Uncle panels, you can preview the details of the card functions in the current backpack.
Minor Update: Fixed a bug where the volume doesn't save.
Minor Update: After interacting with an NPC and using the "Not Satisfied" option, it returns to the selected card.
Minor Update: "Give Up Game" option ignores invincibility status.
Minor Update: Increased attack power for "Mountain Cleaving Strike".
Minor Update: "Standing Speed" changed to "Movement Speed".
Minor Update: Modified the colors for "Bing Dead" and "Bing Not Dead".
Minor Update: Improved English version.
Minor Update: Enhanced save file migration.
Other minor adjustments in values.
Changed files in this update