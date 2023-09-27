Update with some corrections

-Fixed an issue where rain occurred at Tatehama Station.

-Fixed a bug where the weather setting remains applied in Lessons and practices mode.

-Fixed an issue where the selection of train configuration and weather is reversed during certain operations.

-Fixed an issue where components such as wipers disappear midway when "Dynamic GPU Occlusion Culling" is enabled.

Original text (Japanese)

・下り列車運転時、館浜駅で雨が降る不具合を修正しました。

・教習・練習モードで天候設定が反映されたままになる不具合を修正しました。

・ー操作時、編成と天気の選択が逆になっている不具合を修正しました。

・Dynamic GPU Occlusion Culling有効時、途中でワイパーなどが消える不具合を修正しました。