Update with some corrections

-Fixed an issue where rain occurred at Tatehama Station.
-Fixed a bug where the weather setting remains applied in Lessons and practices mode.
-Fixed an issue where the selection of train configuration and weather is reversed during certain operations.
-Fixed an issue where components such as wipers disappear midway when "Dynamic GPU Occlusion Culling" is enabled.
Original text (Japanese)
・下り列車運転時、館浜駅で雨が降る不具合を修正しました。
・教習・練習モードで天候設定が反映されたままになる不具合を修正しました。
・ー操作時、編成と天気の選択が逆になっている不具合を修正しました。
・Dynamic GPU Occlusion Culling有効時、途中でワイパーなどが消える不具合を修正しました。
Changed files in this update