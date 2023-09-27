Bug Fixes and Minor Improvements - v1.0.59

Hey Oracles,

Thanks for the patience for this patch with many bug fixes.

Not all bugs reported are fixed in this patch, but we fixed as many as we could on a short period of time and we focused on the worst ones (of course 🤣).

Also we made the changes requested to the Anomaly Level and Astrea Level unlocking system.

So we preferred sending this patch now even though not all bugs are fixed.

We will keep working on bug fixing and improvements 💪

Patch Notes

General

Now Anomaly Level and Astrea Level are shared between all oracles. But to have access to Anomaly Level with a specific Oracle, player need to win at least one run with the oracle.

Changed Corrupt enemy blessing description from "Whenever you or a sentinel deal Corruption to an enemy with at least X Corruption," to "Whenever you or a sentinel deal at least X Corruption to an enemy," to make it more clear that is the Corruption dealt and not the

enemy's current Corruption.

enemy's current Corruption. Removed "New Run!" button from run victory screen.

Balancing

Neutral

Altar Of Fractals event no longer appears on Chapter 1.

Hevelius

Static Alternator buffed, increase Charged Body gain from 1 to 3 Charged Body for each 2 Safe Die on player dice pool.

Reworked Stained Recharging die due to an edge case with an infinite loop where neither you win neither you lose. Decreased from 6 to 3 faces with Corrupt + Sentinels Uprising.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Astrea Avatar not merging and entering Second Phase battle.

Fixed rewards being skipped sometimes and making dice float on the screen until going to main menu and coming back.

Fixed Softlock when skipping credits on final cutscene using joystick.

Fixed Softlock Astral Rebound + Void Seek.

Fixed Softlock Hide/UnHide when using Void Seek or Astral Calling.

Fixed Softlock using the Prediction Convergence action when the draw pool and discard pool are empty.

Fixed first time winning with ?????? not counting as a Astrea's Hear Reached Victory.

Fixed overall Fastest Victory always showing 0.

Fixed Dice stuck on title screen after viewing run history and press escape key.

Fixed Charged Body description with wrong targeting, in practice a random enemy would receive Purification, but on description it was written "Random Target".

Fixed localization in the Data Collection Consent Panel.

Fixed first chest reward presenting always the same dice.

Fixed Softlock/dice stuck Sands of Time + Repair/Recycle/Rearm interaction.

Fixed Noctuan Comprehension + Astrea Avatar interaction.

Fixed playing Wind Skitter with 75 Favorable Winds, but having no Chaotic++ die to draw.

Fixed Softlock Cursed Prediction action + Sand of Time effect using Moonie character

Fixed Softlock when a die was affect by Timeless and a sentinel with Auto-Turret would defeat the last enemy/boss ending the battle and the die would stay on player's hand.

Fixed Softlock Calm + Relief + Slate of Plenty interaction, where the dice would stay on player's hand.

Fixed the Continue button in the Meissa event when the player purifies Meissa but loses at the same time.

Fixed Anomaly Level and Astrea Level maximum unlock amount one value higher than it should (It should be "Unlocked 1/10" and not "Unlocked 1/11" for instance).

Localization Fixes

Japanese

Fixed Minimum Astrium missing value.

Fixed Anchor Judgement missing value.

Simplified Chinese

Fixed Enhance and Reinforced having the same name.

Improved Calm description.

Russian

Fixed Unforgeable name and description.

French

Fixed Dodge and Smoke Bomb description saying that it increases dodge instead of decreases it.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️