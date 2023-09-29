Fall 2023 update & changelog

The Fall 2023 campaign will be out on October 1! Discover these 25 new tracks for free on console and PC! Alongside this new campaign comes a new update. Here is the full changelog:

Attention: you absolutely need to update your dedicated server with the new exe and titlepack if you want players to connect to it.

Due to the restructure of almost all paths withing the titlepack, you will need to update non-official game modes which are using official paths from the titlepack. Also, to improve the security, the token API is not available withing maniascripts and manialinks.

Known issue: only 10 tracks are displayed in the official channel of the campaign.

Add a splashscreen to better communicate new content in the game. You can deactivate the splashscreen in the settings if you own the Standard or Club access.

Switch menu music according to the current season.

Update the menu design for the item collections popup.

Add trigram on the car 3D model in the menu.

Add club premade themes on PC.

Display maniapub activity popup in the clubs.

Improve the display of the next medal UI panel.

Royal/Ranked

Improve track selection to avoid recently played tracks.

Add new animation in Ranked and Royal when a friend joins the player.

Add possibility to switch between Ranked and Royal directly from the menu without losing your squad.

Fix an issue where you wouldn't see you friends in a squad in Royal or Ranked after they accept the invitation.

New Party Code menu design.

Fix respawn delay issue in Royal.

Improve the back button functionnality.

Fix navigation on the Super Royal button.

Fix colors in the 3D scene in Ranked.

Other bug fixes and quality of life improvements