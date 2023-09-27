September 2023 Minor Patch #2 Notes

Friends,

Did you miss us much? 😉 We’re back to bring you another patch!

Today, we are deploying a minor patch to the game to fix a game crashing issue. We received a bug report about it, so we went ahead and fixed it. Another bug squished, and another step closer for the World Tree to its former glory! 🌳

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where, under certain circumstances, the game could crash when pressing the Continue” button in the title screen

The update won’t interrupt your gameplay, and prompt you with the download the next time you play Dropkick Navvy: First Step. However, we strongly recommend you install the update as soon as possible for the best gameplay experience!