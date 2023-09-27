New Update: 0.9.0 (changelog)

Hello there, mercenaries.

We gave Bill-E a brain. Yes, with the 0.9 of Escape Space, you will now be able to unlock and purchase new behaviors for Bill-E.

Now, Bill-E is also part of the global customization scheme of the game and can be fine-tuned to match with your own playstyle!

Things might also be a little bit spicier. With the new Mercenary Rank cap set to 50, you will now be able to unlock the Nightmare contract missions!

Beware, they are really hard and not meant to be easily done. So, take your best equipment, make sure you've purchased a ton of upgrades, and get to the fight!

Another balancing? Yes. Based on both personal testing and players' feedback, we made a lot of slight adjustments to all of the weapons available in the game.

But that's not all: we also made some more impactful design modifications that will impact both piercing and homing weapons.

See the full changelog below!

Patch notes

New features:

Added the customization of behaviors for Bill-E. As soon as you unlock it in the Upgrades menu, you will be able to purchase and equip new behaviors for Bill-E.

Moved the maximum Mercenary Rank from 40 to 50.

Added Nightmare difficulty for contract missions.

Added new enemies to every factions.

Added two new priority missions.

Added a new weapon: Shower (priority mission reward).

Improvements:

Updated the object pooling feature. It will now preload a small amount of important items (bullets, special effects...) and add more into the pools if necessary during runtime. This will dramatically increase the loading time of the game without impacting the in-game performances.

Balancing:

Changed the way piercing weapons are working. It will now be possible for a bullet to be stopped if the enemy it is colliding with is stronger than the damage output of the bullet. In addition, the bullet will lose some damage output potential every time it goes through an enemy.

Changed the way homing weapons are working. Homing bullets will now only track targets that are in front of the player ship when fired.

Vainquisher: slight damage output reduction.

Firestorm: slight damage output increase.

Glory: slight heat generation increase.

Obliterator: slight heat generation reduction.

Oblivion: slight damage output increase but rate of fire reduction.

Seeker: slight heat generation reduction.

Supremacy: slight heat generation increase and rate of fire increase.

Tandem: slight damage output reduction and heat generation reduction.

Fixed issues:

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, enemies shooting in the direction of the player may not be able to aim at the player.

Fixed missing translation: "mission.objective.intro".

See you in space, mercenaries.

ShidyGames.