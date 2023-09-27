 Skip to content

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 27 September 2023

Version 134

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New book at the guild explaining stats
Cleanup of useless stats
Luck does not affect critical anymore
Emilia can become a Necromancer (due to this fix, it's possible that player who already unlocked Oracle, can unlock Necromancer with Emilia as well! it won't happen in future playthroughs)

