New book at the guild explaining stats
Cleanup of useless stats
Luck does not affect critical anymore
Emilia can become a Necromancer (due to this fix, it's possible that player who already unlocked Oracle, can unlock Necromancer with Emilia as well! it won't happen in future playthroughs)
Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 27 September 2023
Version 134
