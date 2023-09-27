-
Fixed the issue where the interface for selecting Eight Trigrams does not disappear after pressing the ESC key in the tutorial when selecting Eight Trigrams
Fixed the issue of boxes being able to be picked up in rental housing
《梅花易数》 update for 27 September 2023
2023.9.27.2 Update Description
