《梅花易数》 update for 27 September 2023

2023.9.27.2 Update Description

  1. Fixed the issue where the interface for selecting Eight Trigrams does not disappear after pressing the ESC key in the tutorial when selecting Eight Trigrams

  2. Fixed the issue of boxes being able to be picked up in rental housing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425371
