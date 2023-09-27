SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.113.75065

Hey hey everyone, happy Wednesday! We have a small but important hotfix for you. Check it out!
- Anti cheat system upgrade.
- Added a new master server for Asia region.
We have added new settings for puppet spawning available both in menu server settings and in serversettings.ini file.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetBaseCountMin -1
(7) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150
This setting determines a minimal amount of puppets per abandoned bunker.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetBaseCountMax -1
(10) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150
This setting determines the maximum amount of puppets per abandoned bunker.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerExtraPuppetPerPlayer -1
(2) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150
This setting determines an additional number of puppets per extra player located in an abandoned bunker.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerExtraPuppetPlayerCap -1
(10) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 64
This setting limits how many players will increase the number of puppets in the abandoned bunker.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnBatchMin od -1
(1) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 150
Minimum amount of how many puppets can be respawned per respawn tick.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnBatchMax od -1
(5) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 150
Maximum amount of how many puppets can be respawned per respawn tick.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnIntervalMin -1.0
(45) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 14400
Minimum time in seconds for puppet respawn.
-
Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnIntervalMax -1.0
(75) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 14000
Maximum time in seconds for puppet respawn.
These spawners will exclude the minimum and maximum amount of puppets already set for the server, these numbers are only additions for abandoned bunkers and will work like this:
64 max puppets on server + number of puppets that were set additionally for abandoned bunkers, if the abandoned bunkers have 12 puppets as addition that will be multiplied with each abandoned bunker there is on the map.
Changed files in this update