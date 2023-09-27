SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.113.75065

We have added new settings for puppet spawning available both in menu server settings and in serversettings.ini file.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetBaseCountMin -1

(7) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150

This setting determines a minimal amount of puppets per abandoned bunker.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetBaseCountMax -1

(10) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150

This setting determines the maximum amount of puppets per abandoned bunker.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerExtraPuppetPerPlayer -1

(2) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 150

This setting determines an additional number of puppets per extra player located in an abandoned bunker.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerExtraPuppetPlayerCap -1

(10) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 64

This setting limits how many players will increase the number of puppets in the abandoned bunker.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnBatchMin od -1

(1) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 150

Minimum amount of how many puppets can be respawned per respawn tick.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnBatchMax od -1

(5) is the default value which -1 reflects on, a maximum value of 150

Maximum amount of how many puppets can be respawned per respawn tick.

Setting_AbandonedBunkerPuppetRespawnIntervalMin -1.0

(45) is the default value which -1 reflects on, the maximum value of 14400

Minimum time in seconds for puppet respawn.