27th of September updates - earrings slot, new clan events, more inventory space

New
-
A new daily clan event has been added for most Crafting skills (Crafting, Smithing, Cooking, Farming, Brewing). It works almost exactly the same way as the gathering events from the previous update, only with different skills and rewards.
- It can be completed 3 times per day, with a new clan upgrade available to allow for an extra completion.
- It has a cooldown of 90 minutes, which can be removed with a new clan upgrade.
- Unlike gathering events, the crafting events do not bring any new unique items into the game at the time of this update. Currently, the drop tables contain resources from the respective skills along with hefty experience rewards, similarly to gathering events.
-
A separate equipment slot has been added for earrings, allowing you to wear both a pair of earrings and a helmet at the same time. All helmets past steel have had their bonuses reduced as a result.
-
A "List for sale" button has been added to the inventory item interaction popup for convenience.
-
A "Reset resolution" button has been added to settings for PC builds, which sets the game window to the resolution the game is primarily designed in mind with.
Changes
-
Base available inventory slots raised from 30 to 60.
-
Inventory space in-app purchases now unlock 30 slots instead of 20, for a total of 150 instead of 100. If you've bought them before, your inventory will have automatically expanded accordingly.
-
The Inventory Space in-app purchase now gives a tradeable token that can be activated for inventory slots rather than being a consumable.
-
Inventory columns will now always contain 7 items instead of resizing to match the current resolution.
-
Blueberry pies now require magical flax instead of onion. Still questionable, but a bit less disgusting.
-
Delimiters were added to some numbers in the game for better readability:
- Item search results in player shops.
- Experiences in skill pages.
- Skill hovers in profile.
Bug fixes
(some of these already went live last week)
- Fixed pressing combat skills in profile bringing you to a combat view broken UI if you were already in combat.
- Fixed the Teamwork upgrade showing up as active after being in group combat and the other group members leaving (visual bug, boost from the upgrade wasn't actually being given).
- The experience popup shown when hovering profile skills now aligns more to the left so that it doesn't go out of bounds for the rightmost skills.
- Fixed Potion of forgery timer decreasing more than it should while offline when smelting bars that had more than 1 ore cost requirements.
- Fixed crafting tasks not checking for gemstones client side.
- Added a confirmation popup to event start button (doesn't apply to ironman clans).
- Fixed "Materials will last until..." text displaying the wrong value.
- Fixed navigation and header UI getting hidden when entering the combat tab by clicking profile combat skills.
- Fixed clan event text incorrectly stating that only leaders can start the event.
- Regular clan members can now use the "Invite the clan" button in events.
Changed files in this update