27th of September updates - earrings slot, new clan events, more inventory space

A new daily clan event has been added for most Crafting skills (Crafting, Smithing, Cooking, Farming, Brewing). It works almost exactly the same way as the gathering events from the previous update, only with different skills and rewards. It can be completed 3 times per day, with a new clan upgrade available to allow for an extra completion.

It has a cooldown of 90 minutes, which can be removed with a new clan upgrade.

Unlike gathering events, the crafting events do not bring any new unique items into the game at the time of this update. Currently, the drop tables contain resources from the respective skills along with hefty experience rewards, similarly to gathering events.

A separate equipment slot has been added for earrings, allowing you to wear both a pair of earrings and a helmet at the same time. All helmets past steel have had their bonuses reduced as a result.

A "List for sale" button has been added to the inventory item interaction popup for convenience.