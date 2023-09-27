 Skip to content

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 27 September 2023

27.09.2023 game update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The 19th Battle Season has started.
🔹The 33rd season of the PVP arena has started. The rules of the arena have changed:

  • rating battles are now available only to level 60 players.
  • “1 on 1” matches are no longer available in rating battles.
    🔹Season 19 of the Furious Arena has started.
    🔹The 14th season of Bottomless Dungeons has started.
    🔹Season 9 of the Altar Defense Arena has started. Arena rules have changed:
  • the ability to deal direct damage to monsters running along the paths is blocked.
  • the radius of action of poisonous and ice Ifrits has been increased.
    🔹The winners of previous seasons were given awards.
    🔹Belts of flying leaves and autumn warmth now provide stamina.
    🔹The operation of the Leaf Fall Festival event in the Lost Valley location has been corrected.

We wish you a pleasant game!

