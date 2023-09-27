27.09.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:
🔹The 19th Battle Season has started.
🔹The 33rd season of the PVP arena has started. The rules of the arena have changed:
- rating battles are now available only to level 60 players.
- “1 on 1” matches are no longer available in rating battles.
🔹Season 19 of the Furious Arena has started.
🔹The 14th season of Bottomless Dungeons has started.
🔹Season 9 of the Altar Defense Arena has started. Arena rules have changed:
- the ability to deal direct damage to monsters running along the paths is blocked.
- the radius of action of poisonous and ice Ifrits has been increased.
🔹The winners of previous seasons were given awards.
🔹Belts of flying leaves and autumn warmth now provide stamina.
🔹The operation of the Leaf Fall Festival event in the Lost Valley location has been corrected.
