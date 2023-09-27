27.09.2023 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12294352 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The 19th Battle Season has started.

🔹The 33rd season of the PVP arena has started. The rules of the arena have changed:

rating battles are now available only to level 60 players.

“1 on 1” matches are no longer available in rating battles.

🔹Season 19 of the Furious Arena has started.

🔹The 14th season of Bottomless Dungeons has started.

🔹Season 9 of the Altar Defense Arena has started. Arena rules have changed:

the radius of action of poisonous and ice Ifrits has been increased.

🔹The winners of previous seasons were given awards.

🔹Belts of flying leaves and autumn warmth now provide stamina.

🔹The operation of the Leaf Fall Festival event in the Lost Valley location has been corrected.

We wish you a pleasant game!