Version 0.8.2 DEVOTION QUEST UPDATE (9/27/23)

New Features

DEVOTION QUEST – DEMI

The first devotion quest is now playable! Talk to DEMI onboard the Mary Celeste to begin her journey towards transcendence. Please note your devotion level has to be at least 30 to start this quest and have reached the completion of Blythe’s story.

DEVOTION QUEST – LILY

If your devotion level is high enough, you can talk to Lily onboard the Mary Celeste’s laboratory and initiate her devotion quest.

NOTE: As outlined in DevDiary 26, the DEMI and Lily devotion quests are now fully playable but the reward cinematic will only be released in its entirety in version 1.0

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where the anomaly Aelfric would get stuck on the loading screen.

Fixed issue where Lily’s hair was purple during the Grid Combat tutorial.

Known Issues (Does not include all issues)