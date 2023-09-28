Version 0.8.2 DEVOTION QUEST UPDATE (9/27/23)

New Features
DEVOTION QUEST – DEMI
The first devotion quest is now playable! Talk to DEMI onboard the Mary Celeste to begin her journey towards transcendence. Please note your devotion level has to be at least 30 to start this quest and have reached the completion of Blythe’s story.
DEVOTION QUEST – LILY
If your devotion level is high enough, you can talk to Lily onboard the Mary Celeste’s laboratory and initiate her devotion quest.
NOTE: As outlined in DevDiary 26, the DEMI and Lily devotion quests are now fully playable but the reward cinematic will only be released in its entirety in version 1.0
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where the anomaly Aelfric would get stuck on the loading screen.
- Fixed issue where Lily’s hair was purple during the Grid Combat tutorial.
Known Issues (Does not include all issues)
- Devotion Quest dialogue sections currently are listed under Sidequest with the Intro/Outro tags when replaying archives from the Captain’s Quarters.
- Clickable items during room navigation sometimes become out of sync and can no longer be clicked, may require level restart.
- VFX Poison sometimes lingers after the unit who had it is destroyed in Grid Combat.
- Some instances of speech bubble VO still playing during the end mission screen.
- Not all anomalies in Navigation update visually after a specific event takes place. WIP.
- Clipping issues during dialogue sections for some newly introduced characters in Fortune’s release.
- Some characters' animation pose transitions are not in place yet during dialogue sections for this release.
- If multiple enemies are stunned, when it is their turn, the arrow above their head still renders even after their turn has passed in Grid Combat.
- Visual bug, when a mantic reaches max level of 40 a white icon will appear the first time you enter the lab, as if there were more levels but goes away after selecting another mantic.
- Mission log filter inconsistency if you filter out finished missions, then filter out on Nebula’s, the filtered Finished missions will be in the list again.
- Waifus active, passive and ultimate icons do not always render in the same order from Locker room to selection screen.
- Visual bug, unlockable abilities/passives not showing up or showing as locked in the Laboratory or Selection screen after the character has reached required level (some known characters Napholeon & Chodestool passed level 30).
- Character upgrades based on level are not fully implemented for all characters.
- Imperium’s Shocktrooper Purify status remains on character after Shocktrooper is killed.
- Visual bug, if a unit has shield and armor and receives damage while the preview damage animation is happening on the health bars, there’s a chance it will show shield or armor remaining on the bar when there is not after the attack (In most cases remaining shield but in the character info it will show zero shield as intended).
- Alt-Tabbing potentially can cause the game to crash, especially during areas of the game where high loads take place.
- Report stating Rekall's passive can cause a softlock if an enemy counters with low health and dies from Rekall’s passive.
- Low texture resolution rendering for some users during dialogue sequences throughout the game.
- Some users reported odd textures when loading Ela and Taron in PANDORA and Gallery.
- Framerate drop can cause Mary Celeste to shoot out of the jump-gate in Navigation.
- Bridge projector fails to update the color scheme throughout Mary Celeste consistently.
- Physics on dangling pieces such as tentacles or hair (i.e. Huntress or Killi) may clip through the character's body or rapidly vibrate during dialog sequences.
- Yellow/White screen flashing artifact during space combat when using the FXAA aliasing method. Most likely due to the lens flare and or high bloom values.
- On rare occasions, an unintentional song plays during some areas of the game.
- On rare occasions, clicking the ‘Help’ button in the dialogue section of the game can remove the help text but can't be re-enabled until restarting or starting a new scene.
- Potential stuttering when playing back cinematics for some systems. Note there is an option to disable 4k videos from the graphics tab under settings. This has improved performance for some users.
- Reports of performance issues on some Space Combat random scenario maps.
- Animation in You’re Mine Now scene needs finalizing.
- Replay icons and navigation icon concepts are a work in progress, inconsistencies are known.
- Completion percentage counters in Navigation are a WIP and may have some inconsistencies.
Changed files in this update