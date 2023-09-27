 Skip to content

QUANTAAR update for 27 September 2023

V01.020.06514.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES

  • NEW Hero - Vennie now available
  • Border Control Early Access Bundle for Vennie, that includes: Hero Vennie, Vennie's skin Border Controller, Border Observer Helmet, and Border Observer Gloves.
  • NEW Boundary Jumpback Assist: When a Hero falls out of the Arena, they will be automatically jump back onto the field. This jump is not counted as part of the double jump limit and have a cooldown time of 6s.

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Fixed an error with Core’s equipment..
  • Fixed missing textures on the arena - Toy Factory , TV wall.
  • Fixed an issue for the Master Core - Explosive Overload where it did no damage upon opponents
  • Fixed an issue where the teleporter in the personal lobby could occasionally get players stuck.
  • Removed the extra Leaderboard UI in the Playground map in the Party Hall.

