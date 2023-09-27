V01.020.06514.01

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES
- NEW Hero - Vennie now available
- Border Control Early Access Bundle for Vennie, that includes: Hero Vennie, Vennie's skin Border Controller, Border Observer Helmet, and Border Observer Gloves.
- NEW Boundary Jumpback Assist: When a Hero falls out of the Arena, they will be automatically jump back onto the field. This jump is not counted as part of the double jump limit and have a cooldown time of 6s.
BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- Fixed an error with Core’s equipment..
- Fixed missing textures on the arena - Toy Factory , TV wall.
- Fixed an issue for the Master Core - Explosive Overload where it did no damage upon opponents
- Fixed an issue where the teleporter in the personal lobby could occasionally get players stuck.
- Removed the extra Leaderboard UI in the Playground map in the Party Hall.
