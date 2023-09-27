- Chapter selection has been added to 'New Game'.
- Hidden Achievement have been added.
- Improved convenience on specific maps.
- Fixed an issue where walls disappear on map load
HYNPYTOL update for 27 September 2023
Update Notes For 23.09.27 (v1.0.7)
