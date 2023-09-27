It’s Fixed! №81

We’re now into the first week since the release of the Sons of Atilla major update, and since then, we’ve been collecting your feedback as well as working on bug reports! In today’s article, we’re going to round up and talk about the minor bug fixes and improvements that have been released since the major thanks to your feedback and reports.

If you’ve found a bug that you’d like to report, you can do so on our community bug reporting platform. Let’s dive into the details of this article!

Discrepancy in selected ammo has been fixed

This bug affected some ground vehicles, where there was a discrepancy between the selected amount in the hangar, and the actual amount in battle. Thanks to your reports on this, we’ve managed to track down what was causing this, and fixed it last week.

Pitch and Yaw control settings see some adjustments

Now, for “Yaw axis for aimed weapons” and “Pitch axis for weapons aiming” control settings are set to off for standard control settings! We did this so that controlling missiles with your keyboard is far more convenient. For example, when releasing the key that’s assigned to the missile axis, the missile controls are reset to a neutral position. This allows for adjusting the missile’s flight with short presses. For those of you who are experienced, you’ll be able to use a joystick or gamepad axis for this purpose.

This change will help you with the new Tokushu Heiki crafting event that started yesterday, as the Ki-148 missile utilizes these control settings.

Several sound changes and fixes

The game’s audio side has received a numerous amount of improvements. To start with, the engines of the Abrams and T-64 tank series now sound more realistic. In addition to this, the sound volume of allied ground vehicle engines when there is a large concentration of them around you has been reduced, so that other more important sounds can be heard. By the way, you’ll be glad to know that this change does not affect the sounds of concentrations of enemy vehicles.

There were also some sound bugs that we’ve worked on. For example, if your ship was sunk, your crew members would continue talking, even though your ship was destroyed. Plus, there was a bug where RWR sounds continued to play after your aircraft was destroyed. Both of these sound bugs have been fixed! And finally, message pauses have been added for the “Limit Angle of Attack” and “Ultimate Overload” speech messages for “Mouse Aiming” and “Simplified Controls” control options.

Steam achievements now show progress

Lastly, the progress of War Thunder’s achievements on Steam now show correctly in all of their glory. You’ll be able to see their progress, so you can become a master completionist and achieve them all!

There’s a lot more!

You’ll be able to see the full list of bug fixes and improvements that we’ve made since the release of Sons of Atilla, with the links to each update below.

Here’s a quick summary of a few of the other changes: Brightness and contrast have been added to the dynamic tone mapping setting for a vibrant picture, an issue where anti-aircraft guns covering ground vehicles would shoot at aircraft that did not pose a threat to them or other ground vehicles has been fixed, and the modern U.S. flag is now correct. Check the rest out, and until next time, enjoy your matches!