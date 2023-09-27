v1.4.4 + Bonus goodies!

Changelog:

New Accessibility option for auto-shot. Now you do not have to hold the shot button, and but you can hold it to stop firing

Accessibility menu is now closed if escape is pressed (bugfix)

Seed is now always shown between levels

Backshot buffed

Big Phoenix miniboss health reduced again because everyone hates this guy

Bonus!

Also another bonus to celebrate Shmup Fest... Operation STEEL now has Steam Community items available!

Hopefully you've now got some trading cards if you've played the game a bit. Badges, profile backgrounds and emojis are now available - including a special Bullet Heaven emoji kindly donated by Ed of

ːbullet_heavenːːbullet_heavenːːbullet_heavenː Bullet Heaven! ːbullet_heavenːːbullet_heavenːːbullet_heavenː

Go get it in the Steam points shop!