9.27 Update Log (New Mecha, New Weapon, Multi-Save)

The September Update for Oblivion Override is now out! This update introduces the new mecha [Thunderio], which allows players to manipulate electric balls to attack enemies, new weapon [Rhythmix], together with the multi-save support and other assistance features. For more details on these new gameplay and functions, please check our last dev blog:

Please be aware that due to significant changes in the new version, your current run will not be saved after the update.

New Mecha and New Weapon

Added the new mecha [Thunderio] along with related storylines.

How-to-unlock hint: Raise Alert Level, Underground Fight Club

Added the new weapon [Rhythmix].

Weapon blueprints can be obtained with a chance from the Data Center.

New Features

Added the Multiple-Save setting.

Added the feature of [Speciality Block] in the Mecha Room.

Added the feature of weapon refresh from Nico.

Added the features of consecutive auscultation and blood draw at the Clinic.

Optimization & Bug Fixes

The energy of Mecha Ultimate will no longer dissipate automatically when fully charged.

The maximum limit of Speciality Block has been increased from 3 to 6 as the Alert Level increases.

Current Scrypt can now be viewed during auscultation at the Clinic.

Optimized the map generation logic of the Data Center.

Optimized the coloring of the mini-map of the Data Center.

Optimized the reward drops in the hidden room of the map Greenhouse.

Optimized the save timing point for Zero-Cost Purchase in the shop.

Fixed the bug where the boss could be frozen after using the Crimson Ultimate.

Fixed the bug where relevant specialities were not fully displayed in the Evolution Catalogues.

Revised some translation errors.

If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.