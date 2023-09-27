Early Access Update 0.11.0 : I am alive !

It's been two years exactly since the last update ! This one is a small one but I'm glad I'm working on the game again and I definitely intend to give it my best to finish it ! :)

Fixes :

Player runs quicker in slowmotion (Thanks to @mz_ !)

Timer slows down when in slowmotion (Thanks to @mz_ !)

Sliding off a ramp

Many small fixes everywhere, it's been two years

Gameplay :

Reworked level 1 and 2

Added two markers near the crosshair to indicate the jump charges (will be very useful in 3rd chapter)

Added moving secrets, they will try to escape from you !

Added NPCs to teach you the basics of the game (I will remove videos from the tutorial in the near future) and also give you some insights about the world you are in !

Added a len's flare that can be disabled within the options

Reworked the particles for the first chapter

Completly deleted the RetroControls option, I want old CS players to try the new inputs

Added a sound for slowmotion (Thanks to @mz_ for the suggestion !)

Next on the Roadmap :

BHop visualization to make it clearer when the player will land (Thanks to @Alex.Fyve for the suggestion !)

Jump buffering to avoid missing BHops (Thanks to @Alex.Fyve for the suggestion !)

Continuing reworking the first chapter

NOTE : The game size increased from 1.4GB to 3.5GB, not sure why at the moment, maybe because of the Unity upgrade, I will investigate.