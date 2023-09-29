Auto-win QTE Enters the Fray!

Hey, wrestlers! Thank you for your support as we work on our promise to continue making WrestleQuest slamtastic.
We’ve heard the wrestle-voices, and we’ve listened! Today’s patch has one standout feature—Auto-win QTEs! This feature will automatically complete any button prompt during combat. You can toggle this on at any time in the options menu.
Additionally, we have some other fixes and polish for you:
Fixed Bugs
- Players getting stuck on, in, and between objects
- Cinematics causing softlocks in the game
- Saving issues where there are missing components
- Various combat issues with gimmicks not dealing damage in different conditions, and issues with healing gimmicks
- Black screens being encountered randomly
- Text typos and localization fixes
- Visual layering issues where some objects are incorrectly on top of other objects
- Disconnecting a gamepad when paused causes the UI to bug and block the game
Tweak and Adjustment
- Hype Bar values are now shown all the time
- Increased overworld run speed
Above: Updated run speed; Below: Old run speed
- Conveyor belt speed is now proportionate to player's run speed
New features, more fixes, and updates are coming soon! We’re committed to powering up WrestleQuest and are delighted to have you join us on this journey.
Stay sweaty!
