Auto-win QTE Enters the Fray!

Hey, wrestlers! Thank you for your support as we work on our promise to continue making WrestleQuest slamtastic.

We’ve heard the wrestle-voices, and we’ve listened! Today’s patch has one standout feature—Auto-win QTEs! This feature will automatically complete any button prompt during combat. You can toggle this on at any time in the options menu.





Additionally, we have some other fixes and polish for you:

Fixed Bugs

Players getting stuck on, in, and between objects

Cinematics causing softlocks in the game

Saving issues where there are missing components

Various combat issues with gimmicks not dealing damage in different conditions, and issues with healing gimmicks

Black screens being encountered randomly

Text typos and localization fixes

Visual layering issues where some objects are incorrectly on top of other objects

Disconnecting a gamepad when paused causes the UI to bug and block the game

Tweak and Adjustment

Hype Bar values are now shown all the time

Increased overworld run speed



Above: Updated run speed; Below: Old run speed

Conveyor belt speed is now proportionate to player's run speed

New features, more fixes, and updates are coming soon! We’re committed to powering up WrestleQuest and are delighted to have you join us on this journey.

Stay sweaty!