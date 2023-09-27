 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Maidens Chronicle: Definitive Edition update for 27 September 2023

Rev.20230927 Released.

Share · View all patches · Build 12293678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We installed a new lobby server.
This Rev is for new server support.

Changed files in this update

Otome War: Definitive Edition Content Depot 1405091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link