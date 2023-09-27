Introducing the Changes in the Newest Version of Nigate Tale

Hello everyone!

Over the past few months, we have conducted comprehensive code adjustments and optimizations for Nigate Tale’s underlying code. We’ve also made adjustments to certain values and unreasonable designs. Today, we are finally able to deliver this revamped version to all of you, in hopes of providing a better gaming experience.

This new iteration of Nigate Tale primarily focuses on code optimizations, setting the stage for future content creation. Therefore, this version does not include any new content. Rest assured, though, that we’re committed to enhancing gameplay and introducing brand-new features in the upcoming updates to elevate your gaming experience.

While we’ve conducted several rounds of testing on this revamped version, unforeseen issues may still arise during gameplay sessions. If you encounter any problems, or if you have any feedback or suggestions for the game, please don’t hesitate to comment it on our Discord server. We sincerely value your feedback!

Lastly, we would like to express our gratitude for your patience and understanding over the years. We’ll continue to work diligently to meet your expectations.

2P Games