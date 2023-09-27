09/27 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 12293568 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 08:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

1. It’s Morphin Time! Event



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 10/03 23:59 PDT

Super villains has appeared in 3on3! It’s time to morph!

Complete the mission every day to get rewards!

Various rewards awaits the hero!

2. Rescue the Green Ranger Mission!



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Collect 5 Joy Ranger set and collect Green Ranger set to rescue the Green Ranger!

You can obtain following handsome rewards too!

*Reward will be sent after 10/11 maintenance

3. Robots, Assemble! Event



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Collect Red, Black, and Blue Joy Ranger outfit set to receive following color of Joy Robot outfit set!

*Rewards will be sent after 10/11 maintenance

4. Joy Ranger Shopping Bag



Sale Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Joy Rangers are here to protect the world and spread Joy to the world!

Grab your Joy Ranger suit and save the world!

5. Pink Ranger Package



Limited Sale Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Get Pink Ranger outfit set and boost your Battle Pass level with battle badges!

6. Yellow Ranger Package



Limited Sale Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Get Yellow Ranger outfit set and boost your Battle Pass level with battle badges!

7. Battle Pass Autumn Part 1



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 11/07 23:59 PDT

A brand new battle pass has been released welcoming the autumn season!

It’s packed with exciting missions and rewards, including fantastic Oktoberfest Outfits, 110 points, and a whole bunch of other in-game goodies!

8. Battle Pass Autumn Bundle Part 1



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 11/07 23:59 PDT

Embrace the captivating autumn season with the brand new battle pass!

Begin your quest at Lv.15 and receive a bonus of 110 points along with other delightful surprises!

Incredible rewards are up for grabs to celebrate the autumnal spirit, so don’t let this opportunity pass you!

9. Special Lounge Battle Badge Package



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 11/07 23:59 PDT

Visit FS lounge and meet new battle badge packages!

You can reach Lv.15 upon purchase with 420 badges or go straight to Lv.25 with 720 badges to redeem all main battle pass reward!

10. Battle Pass Lv.55 Missions, Get The Hidden Rewards!



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 10/17 23:59 PDT

Reach Battle Pass Lv.55 during the event and get hidden rewards to boost your growth!

*Reward will be sent on 10/11 maintenance

11. Pre-Tournament Growth Package



Event Period: 09/27 ~ 10/10 23:59 PDT

Chance to prepare all the necessities for the tournament!

Meet 2 perfect deals!

12. Super Deal Package Renewal



Are you not able to get your favorite character to the intensive level?

Here is grand renewal of Monthly & Weekly deal packages!

Now you can purchase x2 super deals and bunch of powerful deals with renewed weekly & monthly deal packages!

Check out the change now!

Thank you for your continued support.