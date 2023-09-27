 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 27 September 2023

Build 050

Build 12293473

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash issues due to the new particle engine.
Fixed crash issues related to the following bosses: skeleShipboss, BlueBossBlock, BlueShipBoss, GreenShipBoss, SkeleShipEditor, Ubred 1, Ubred 2, Ubred 3.
Moon phase 5 health changed to 1,500,000 from 2,500,000.
Moon phase 5 move speed changed to 0.15 from 0.30.
Fixed an issue with the moon killing the player while moving towards the space where it shifts forms, even if the player has defeated moon phase 5.

