Fixed crash issues due to the new particle engine.
Fixed crash issues related to the following bosses: skeleShipboss, BlueBossBlock, BlueShipBoss, GreenShipBoss, SkeleShipEditor, Ubred 1, Ubred 2, Ubred 3.
Moon phase 5 health changed to 1,500,000 from 2,500,000.
Moon phase 5 move speed changed to 0.15 from 0.30.
Fixed an issue with the moon killing the player while moving towards the space where it shifts forms, even if the player has defeated moon phase 5.
Brutal TD update for 27 September 2023
Build 050
Fixed crash issues due to the new particle engine.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update