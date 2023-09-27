 Skip to content

VPet update for 27 September 2023

New archive/backup system and new talking content and many other updates and fix

Build 12293428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

.
Retain stats for players who restart without cheating
Fixed traditional Chinese terminology
New stats for new achievements
More enriched statuses, enriched status display levels
Added change descriptions for speech
New speech and speech status changes
New select speech/click to speak content.

Fixes

Fix bug that prevented new players from playing
Skip animations when they don't exist
New archive/backup system
Fix bug where work didn't stop when restarting to read backups
Range limitation for option to speak
Optimize for Steam auto-create archive folders
Fix storage errors caused by Steam cloud synchronization
Support for manual stopping of achievement acquisition for jobs

Animation

Recently, the artist has been a bit lazy and hasn't given me any animations, so I haven't made any animation updates.
But P-Cat is coming soon, I'll make an announcement when I do.

For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1920961 Depot 1920961
  • Loading history…
