New archive/backup system and new talking content and many other updates and fix

Retain stats for players who restart without cheating
Fixed traditional Chinese terminology
New stats for new achievements
More enriched statuses, enriched status display levels
Added change descriptions for speech
New speech and speech status changes
New select speech/click to speak content.
Fixes
Fix bug that prevented new players from playing
Skip animations when they don't exist
New archive/backup system
Fix bug where work didn't stop when restarting to read backups
Range limitation for option to speak
Optimize for Steam auto-create archive folders
Fix storage errors caused by Steam cloud synchronization
Support for manual stopping of achievement acquisition for jobs
Animation
Recently, the artist has been a bit lazy and hasn't given me any animations, so I haven't made any animation updates.
But P-Cat is coming soon, I'll make an announcement when I do.
For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
