New archive/backup system and new talking content and many other updates and fix

Added

.

Retain stats for players who restart without cheating

Fixed traditional Chinese terminology

New stats for new achievements

More enriched statuses, enriched status display levels

Added change descriptions for speech

New speech and speech status changes

New select speech/click to speak content.

Fixes

Fix bug that prevented new players from playing

Skip animations when they don't exist

New archive/backup system

Fix bug where work didn't stop when restarting to read backups

Range limitation for option to speak

Optimize for Steam auto-create archive folders

Fix storage errors caused by Steam cloud synchronization

Support for manual stopping of achievement acquisition for jobs

Animation

Recently, the artist has been a bit lazy and hasn't given me any animations, so I haven't made any animation updates.

But P-Cat is coming soon, I'll make an announcement when I do.



For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main