 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Make them walk update for 27 September 2023

Story patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12293390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a story to the game
Added slimes
Blood decal is improved
Other minor changes
Bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2511351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2511352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link