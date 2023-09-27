Early Access Release v.030

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.030:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

LEADERBOARD / GHOST:

FIXED: Fix player image in the table

FIXED: There is a long loading lag coming out of the Leaderboard Legends

FIXED: The start positions all levels are starting the user in the rock mesh geometry area. This is corrected when the user restarts

FIXED: The A.I. score displays a “P” over the top of the A.I.’s score display occasionally. Unsure why this is occurring suddenly

FIXED: Add foam trail to ghost

FIXED: Add platform lock

FIXED: Deactivate restart in Leaderboard Legends to stop cheating

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Animation & physics rotation issues with mainly top and lip moves post tow-in release (PC)

Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)

🌊 Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (longer term)

🌊 Research extending the heat time (longer term)

🌊 Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

🌊 Research adding first person game camera (longer term)

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.