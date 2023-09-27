MOVAFORT Optimization Update #1

First of all thanks for your patience, The reason why its (Optimization Update #1) because I believe there is more room for improvement in the future, most of the random annoying frame drops are fixed, but it still happens in some cases like at 3:00 when the clock tower rings and when you click save game. You have no idea how heavy it is to save a point in time.
To run the game smoothly install the game system drive (usually C: Driver) and on SSD.
New Features
- When an Animal Parry an Arrow a message will pop-up (The Animal Parried The Arrow)
Changed
- Animals now have 75% to block an arrow (Instead of 100%) if the player attacked the animal before throwing that arrow
- Loading Screen will now disappear before displaying wake up animation
Optimization
- (Crack Texture) will now be loaded one time per game instead of once per biome is loaded to increase Performance
- Loaded items in memory will be loaded in 1 frame instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops
- if an item was not loaded in memory when chunk is loaded then it will be loaded in 3 frames instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops
- Robot Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Mattress Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Tree Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Tree Leaves Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Tree Leaves Texture are now loaded once per biome instead of twice per biome to increase Performance
- Animal Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Animal Uncooked/Cooked Meat Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Small/Med/Large Stones/Ores Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Boundary Water Map Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
- Closed memory leaks caused by textures not being unloaded with biome unload
- Preloading Chunk Task is now multi-threaded to prevent frame drops
- Chunks getting its nearby Chunks is now x4 faster and no longer cause from drops
- (Save and Return to menu) is now much faster
- Unloaded gameplay Music Clip from memory when player return to menu
- Fixed nested Navigation data preventing Navigation from being unloaded from memory after chunk is saved casing memory leak
- Meshes inside Buildings will now be unloaded from memory after Biome no longer have chunks loaded this prevents mesh memory leak
- fixed a frame drop that happens when an animal attack the player
- game will no longer frame drop when destroying a new type of robots
- Chunks Reference data will now be cleared with the chunk to prevent memory leak
- fixed a frame drop that happens when player first hit an enemy or a material
Bug Fixes
- fixed a bug casing Items to stuck on Screen when dragging them ... That's the 5th time I fix this bug you have no idea
- fixed clock tower first floor Button not being saved with chunk
- fixed Books Control Buttons on Screen showing wrong icon when opening book by clicking Right Mouse Button on an item
- fixed Anvil Preview having wrong tool level level when upgrading tools
- fixed a bug that made upgrade events to transform tools instead of upgrading them
- fixed timeline acceleration when a tutorial pop-up on screen
- fixed a bug that appear when Deleting a Notification
- fixed a bug preventing player from stealing from NPC while NPC is dead
Known Bugs
-I didn't want to delay this update but, they will be fixed next update
- You may find 2 NPCs sleeping in the same bed.
Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update