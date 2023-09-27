MOVAFORT Optimization Update #1

First of all thanks for your patience, The reason why its (Optimization Update #1) because I believe there is more room for improvement in the future, most of the random annoying frame drops are fixed, but it still happens in some cases like at 3:00 when the clock tower rings and when you click save game. You have no idea how heavy it is to save a point in time.

To run the game smoothly install the game system drive (usually C: Driver) and on SSD.

New Features

When an Animal Parry an Arrow a message will pop-up (The Animal Parried The Arrow)

Changed

Animals now have 75% to block an arrow (Instead of 100%) if the player attacked the animal before throwing that arrow

Loading Screen will now disappear before displaying wake up animation

Optimization

(Crack Texture) will now be loaded one time per game instead of once per biome is loaded to increase Performance

Loaded items in memory will be loaded in 1 frame instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops

if an item was not loaded in memory when chunk is loaded then it will be loaded in 3 frames instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops

Robot Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Mattress Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Tree Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Tree Leaves Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Tree Leaves Texture are now loaded once per biome instead of twice per biome to increase Performance

Animal Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Animal Uncooked/Cooked Meat Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Small/Med/Large Stones/Ores Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Boundary Water Map Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes

Closed memory leaks caused by textures not being unloaded with biome unload

Preloading Chunk Task is now multi-threaded to prevent frame drops

Chunks getting its nearby Chunks is now x4 faster and no longer cause from drops

(Save and Return to menu) is now much faster

Unloaded gameplay Music Clip from memory when player return to menu

Fixed nested Navigation data preventing Navigation from being unloaded from memory after chunk is saved casing memory leak

Meshes inside Buildings will now be unloaded from memory after Biome no longer have chunks loaded this prevents mesh memory leak

fixed a frame drop that happens when an animal attack the player

game will no longer frame drop when destroying a new type of robots

Chunks Reference data will now be cleared with the chunk to prevent memory leak

fixed a frame drop that happens when player first hit an enemy or a material

Bug Fixes

fixed a bug casing Items to stuck on Screen when dragging them ... That's the 5th time I fix this bug you have no idea

fixed clock tower first floor Button not being saved with chunk

fixed Books Control Buttons on Screen showing wrong icon when opening book by clicking Right Mouse Button on an item

fixed Anvil Preview having wrong tool level level when upgrading tools

fixed a bug that made upgrade events to transform tools instead of upgrading them

fixed timeline acceleration when a tutorial pop-up on screen

fixed a bug that appear when Deleting a Notification

fixed a bug preventing player from stealing from NPC while NPC is dead

Known Bugs

-I didn't want to delay this update but, they will be fixed next update

You may find 2 NPCs sleeping in the same bed.

Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.