MOVAFORT update for 27 September 2023

MOVAFORT Optimization Update #1

Build 12293354 · Last edited by Wendy

First of all thanks for your patience, The reason why its (Optimization Update #1) because I believe there is more room for improvement in the future, most of the random annoying frame drops are fixed, but it still happens in some cases like at 3:00 when the clock tower rings and when you click save game. You have no idea how heavy it is to save a point in time.

To run the game smoothly install the game system drive (usually C: Driver) and on SSD.

New Features

  • When an Animal Parry an Arrow a message will pop-up (The Animal Parried The Arrow)

Changed

  • Animals now have 75% to block an arrow (Instead of 100%) if the player attacked the animal before throwing that arrow
  • Loading Screen will now disappear before displaying wake up animation

Optimization

  • (Crack Texture) will now be loaded one time per game instead of once per biome is loaded to increase Performance
  • Loaded items in memory will be loaded in 1 frame instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops
  • if an item was not loaded in memory when chunk is loaded then it will be loaded in 3 frames instead of (1/16) Frame to prevent frame drops
  • Robot Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Mattress Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Tree Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Tree Leaves Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Tree Leaves Texture are now loaded once per biome instead of twice per biome to increase Performance
  • Animal Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Animal Uncooked/Cooked Meat Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Small/Med/Large Stones/Ores Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Boundary Water Map Texture is now loaded in a number of frames depending on file size instead of 1 frame to prevent frame drops when loading biomes
  • Closed memory leaks caused by textures not being unloaded with biome unload
  • Preloading Chunk Task is now multi-threaded to prevent frame drops
  • Chunks getting its nearby Chunks is now x4 faster and no longer cause from drops
  • (Save and Return to menu) is now much faster
  • Unloaded gameplay Music Clip from memory when player return to menu
  • Fixed nested Navigation data preventing Navigation from being unloaded from memory after chunk is saved casing memory leak
  • Meshes inside Buildings will now be unloaded from memory after Biome no longer have chunks loaded this prevents mesh memory leak
  • fixed a frame drop that happens when an animal attack the player
  • game will no longer frame drop when destroying a new type of robots
  • Chunks Reference data will now be cleared with the chunk to prevent memory leak
  • fixed a frame drop that happens when player first hit an enemy or a material

Bug Fixes

  • fixed a bug casing Items to stuck on Screen when dragging them ... That's the 5th time I fix this bug you have no idea
  • fixed clock tower first floor Button not being saved with chunk
  • fixed Books Control Buttons on Screen showing wrong icon when opening book by clicking Right Mouse Button on an item
  • fixed Anvil Preview having wrong tool level level when upgrading tools
  • fixed a bug that made upgrade events to transform tools instead of upgrading them
  • fixed timeline acceleration when a tutorial pop-up on screen
  • fixed a bug that appear when Deleting a Notification
  • fixed a bug preventing player from stealing from NPC while NPC is dead
Known Bugs

-I didn't want to delay this update but, they will be fixed next update

  • You may find 2 NPCs sleeping in the same bed.

Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.

