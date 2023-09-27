Update 1.98.31 - Steam Deck Optimisations, Quality of Life and Balancing

Commanders,
We’ve just released update 1.98.31 on PC.
Quality of Life
- Steam deck optimisations – UI and text now scale correctly, improved controls, updated tutorial
- UI Scaling option added to the display settings
- Drone rockets are now hold to fire instead of tap to fire
- Key binding options have been added for quick selection of the airstrike, command centre rapid repair, and tactical drone
Balancing
- Tweaks have been made to the balancing of some of the later missions on normal mode to make the experience a little more forgiving
- Starting credits on Return to Mars have been increased across all game modes
- Other minor balancing tweaks
As always thank you for your continued feedback. We hope you enjoy the update.
Good luck Commander and have fun!
Changed files in this update