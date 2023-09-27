 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2112TD: Tower Defense Survival update for 27 September 2023

Update 1.98.31 - Steam Deck Optimisations, Quality of Life and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 12293274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders,

We’ve just released update 1.98.31 on PC.

Quality of Life

  • Steam deck optimisations – UI and text now scale correctly, improved controls, updated tutorial
  • UI Scaling option added to the display settings
  • Drone rockets are now hold to fire instead of tap to fire
  • Key binding options have been added for quick selection of the airstrike, command centre rapid repair, and tactical drone

Balancing

  • Tweaks have been made to the balancing of some of the later missions on normal mode to make the experience a little more forgiving
  • Starting credits on Return to Mars have been increased across all game modes
  • Other minor balancing tweaks

As always thank you for your continued feedback. We hope you enjoy the update.

Good luck Commander and have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2223591 Depot 2223591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link