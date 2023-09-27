 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanxl update for 27 September 2023

0.2B41 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12293229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Increase health to restore the brightness of textures.
  2. Add text display and prompts for death screens.

Game Engine Update :

  1. The input module removes the container used to record whether all areas are movable to the state.
  2. Add macro control font display test switch to the drawing module.
  3. FreeType has been configured for future font display.
  4. Map Vertex Shader One removes the function of instantiation test.
  5. The map module fixes the problem that moving up generates an incorrect map number.
  6. The coordinate module fixes the problem of setting the coordinate function incorrectly.
  7. Add font folder.
  8. The drawing module adds font initialization functions and font-related structures.
  9. Add vertex and fragment shaders for fonts.
  10. The drawing module removes the font-related code used before.
  11. Enable font drawing function test.
  12. The drawing module adds a new level of vertex buffer for font drawing.
  13. The drawing module font display function has been officially installed.
  14. The drawing module font transformation matrix is calculated using dynamic window data.
  15. Modify the game texture starting position.
  16. Added game state enumeration to the drawing module.
  17. The map module removes the acquisition interface of the table that gets whether the map square is movable.
  18. The new version of the map module extends the map structure constructor, adding default parameters.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1929531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link