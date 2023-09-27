0.2B41 Update

Game Content Update :
- Increase health to restore the brightness of textures.
- Add text display and prompts for death screens.
Game Engine Update :
- The input module removes the container used to record whether all areas are movable to the state.
- Add macro control font display test switch to the drawing module.
- FreeType has been configured for future font display.
- Map Vertex Shader One removes the function of instantiation test.
- The map module fixes the problem that moving up generates an incorrect map number.
- The coordinate module fixes the problem of setting the coordinate function incorrectly.
- Add font folder.
- The drawing module adds font initialization functions and font-related structures.
- Add vertex and fragment shaders for fonts.
- The drawing module removes the font-related code used before.
- Enable font drawing function test.
- The drawing module adds a new level of vertex buffer for font drawing.
- The drawing module font display function has been officially installed.
- The drawing module font transformation matrix is calculated using dynamic window data.
- Modify the game texture starting position.
- Added game state enumeration to the drawing module.
- The map module removes the acquisition interface of the table that gets whether the map square is movable.
- The new version of the map module extends the map structure constructor, adding default parameters.
Changed files in this update