New Update Released!

Please report any issues you encounter on the Community Forum or Discord, we'll really appreciate your help finding issues in the new update.
New features:
- All new characters!
- Character reactions
- All new environment design and textures
- Fixes to cutting mechanics (now super smooth and easy to use)
- Added extra charge to the clipper
- Added more time to the timer (no more rushing)
- Lowered prices of all purchasable
- Hair wash station now unlocked since the beginning
- Tons of bug fixes & improvements
