 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barbershop Simulator VR update for 27 September 2023

New Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12293194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please report any issues you encounter on the Community Forum or Discord, we'll really appreciate your help finding issues in the new update.

New features:

  • All new characters!
  • Character reactions
  • All new environment design and textures
  • Fixes to cutting mechanics (now super smooth and easy to use)
  • Added extra charge to the clipper
  • Added more time to the timer (no more rushing)
  • Lowered prices of all purchasable
  • Hair wash station now unlocked since the beginning
  • Tons of bug fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109852 Depot 2109852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link