Moving out of early access Deios 1.0

Exciting Milestone: Deios Reaches Version 1.0!

Weclome Pilgrims

I’m beyond excited to share some fantastic news with all of you—Deios has finally reached Version 1.0 and is moving out of Early Access! It’s been a labor of love, and your support, feedback, and enthusiasm have made this journey incredibly rewarding.

Here are the key enhancements and fixes included in this milestone update:

1. Completion and Moving Forward:

Deios has matured and developed, offering a more polished and comprehensive experience as it steps out of Early Access.

2. Secure and Stable Saving Mechanism:

I’ve resolved the overwriting issue in the saving mechanism, ensuring your progress is always safe and sound.

3. Enriched Narrative Experience:

Discover the full story with completed endings and immersive cutscenes, adding more depth to your journey in the world of Deios. Its now complete! Meaning you can now finish the games

4. Smoother Boss Encounters:

Crashes during boss encounters have been addressed and fixed.

5. Crash-Free Upgrade Combinations:

I’ve corrected the errors caused by certain upgrade combinations, allowing you to strategize and experiment with upgrades without any disruptions. Again, if you find any let me know.

A Heartfelt Thank You!

Creating Deios has been a fascinating adventure, and it’s your input and engagement that have truly shaped this game. Your continuous feedback and support have been instrumental, and I’m incredibly grateful to have such an amazing community by my side.

I can’t wait for you to experience all the refinements and new elements in this update! Dive back into Deios, and continue to share your invaluable thoughts, experiences, and suggestions. Your insights are the driving force behind continuous improvements and expansions in Deios’s universe.

Officially the game will be out of early access in the following months due to issues with price changes and releases so until then :thumbsup: