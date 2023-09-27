 Skip to content

Happy Mask update for 27 September 2023

Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 12292803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.07 for September 26th 2023 includes:
-Added Checkpoints for both the South Tower & North Tower, near the top, prior to the mini boss battle for each Tower.
-Adjustments for both the South Tower & North Tower's level design & logic.
-Adjustments for the Furnace's level design.
-Added Cutscene to accompany the four specified Quick Travel Ports.
-Added Backgrounds to all of the Boss Death Cutscenes.
-Other various adjustments.

