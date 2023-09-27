September 27 V0.4.29 Update

【BUG Fix 】
-
Fixed an issue in Fairy Tower where clicking the skill upgrade button would lock the space bar to the upgrade button
-
Fixed the item description of the Tipin array treasure Chest
【 Adjustment and optimization 】
-
Optimized the disciples' logic of finding buildings, giving priority to the nearest building in a straight line when the building meets the conditions
-
The leader of the fairy Tower drops more (the higher the chapter, the higher the quality) : each quality exercise blind box
3, Xuanguang fantasy leader limited drop exercise book adjustment to: each quality exercise blind box
- The Dharma books sold by Dreamland and Abyss merchants are adjusted to (the higher the chapters, the higher the quality) : each quality Dharma blind box
5, faith shop to join the sale (store 1 level can appear) : Gong Fa blind box [mixed], price 200
6, lower the heart magic value: 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.2
- Increase the maximum number of spirit fields and emergency platforms to be built
8, double repair in addition to Lingshi, you can choose other medicines
Changed files in this update