雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 27 September 2023

ver1.09 Additional character updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-”Minamitsu Murasa” was added.
-Character adjustment and bug fixes were made.
-Added skins.

For more information, please visit my blog post
http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1183.html

