Platypus Adventures update for 27 September 2023

Platypus Adventures 1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 12292603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update focused on general polish

Core upgrades

  • Engine upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.3

Adjustments

  • Added item descriptions in the inventory
  • Added bubbles to Platy at high speed while underwater
  • Added auto-run to gamepad controls (D-Pad Left)
  • Re-worked a lot of the visual elements in the area after the final fight with Crocodile
  • Slightly adjusted the dialogue exchange in the final boss battle
  • Disabled selecting inventory slots with no items in them
  • Adjusted the look of Crocodile's Crystal on the top of the staff

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a cooked meal was not visible after Kangaroo cooks it
  • Fixed an issue where Blackrock Island was not affected by View Distance settings
  • Fixed an issue where Echidna sometimes would not spawn at Blackrock Island

