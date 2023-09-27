Platypus Adventures 1.22
Minor update focused on general polish
Core upgrades
- Engine upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.3
Adjustments
- Added item descriptions in the inventory
- Added bubbles to Platy at high speed while underwater
- Added auto-run to gamepad controls (D-Pad Left)
- Re-worked a lot of the visual elements in the area after the final fight with Crocodile
- Slightly adjusted the dialogue exchange in the final boss battle
- Disabled selecting inventory slots with no items in them
- Adjusted the look of Crocodile's Crystal on the top of the staff
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a cooked meal was not visible after Kangaroo cooks it
- Fixed an issue where Blackrock Island was not affected by View Distance settings
- Fixed an issue where Echidna sometimes would not spawn at Blackrock Island
Changed files in this update