Krzyżacy - The Knights of the Cross - Patch 5 Update Announcement (V1.0.06)

Share · View all patches · Build 12292593 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 05:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi Fellows!

Please find the main updates contents as below: (14pm (GMT+8), 27th September))

I. New Features

New Card Upgrade Feature

Card upgrades can be performed at the camp NPC-Anonymous. Upgrading requires the consumption of 3 identical cards to enhance card effects.

Changes about One-Time Card

One-Time cards will no longer be managed in decks.

In battles, unused One-Time cards at the end of the round will be saved. You can choose any one of them to add into your hand for the next round.

Get it now and start your historical adventure! Hope you enjoy the game and please feel free to join our discord channel here: 👉https://discord.gg/BQFXP2SFnR👈

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2092850/Krzyacy__The_Knights_of_the_Cross/

Don't want to miss any news? Follow us here:

Discord

Twitter