Krzyżacy - The Knights of the Cross update for 27 September 2023

Krzyżacy - The Knights of the Cross - Patch 5 Update Announcement (V1.0.06)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Fellows!

Please find the main updates contents as below: (14pm (GMT+8), 27th September))

I. New Features

  1. New Card Upgrade Feature
    Card upgrades can be performed at the camp NPC-Anonymous. Upgrading requires the consumption of 3 identical cards to enhance card effects.

  1. Changes about One-Time Card
    One-Time cards will no longer be managed in decks.
    In battles, unused One-Time cards at the end of the round will be saved. You can choose any one of them to add into your hand for the next round.

