Optimized the display position on the roadmap map to make players more aware of their current location

Fixed the problem of reading games from the menu bar, and now the game can be directly read from the menu bar (with a bug in the front)

Fixed some issues with suspended streetlights

Added several archive locations

There are also some minor issues